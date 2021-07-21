Tim Hortons’ Camp Day is helping kids go to summer camps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have time on your morning commute, consider hitting a Tim Hortons drive-thru. Today is Tim Hortons’ Camp Day, and 100 percent of proceeds from hot and cold coffee are going to a good cause.

The money will help disadvantaged kids go to summer camps.

If you’re not in the mood for coffee, you can buy a Camp Day bracelet instead. Proceeds from those sales also go towards the program.

To date, Camp Day has raised $168 million since its inception. That money has helped more than 300,000 kids ages 12-16 go to camp.