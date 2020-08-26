Tim Hortons celebrating Fall with new Pumpkin Spice line-up

(WIVB)–Tim Hortons is welcoming back its Pumpkin Spice product line-up.

Starting September 9, Tim Hortons is celebrating Fall with Pumpkin Spice beverages, Timbits, and a new Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut for a limited time only.

This will be at participating U.S. restaurants.

The full Fall line-up includes:

Pumpkin Spice Latte is a creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

is a creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle. Pumpkin Spice Iced Cap is a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

is a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle. Pumpkin Spice Muffin features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling.

features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling. Pumpkin Spice Timbits® is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior.

is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior. Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze.

is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze. Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut is a pumpkin spice ring donut covered with sweet frosting, topped with vanilla buttercream, graham cracker toppings, and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.