Tim Hortons celebrating Fall with new Pumpkin Spice line-up

(WIVB)–Tim Hortons is welcoming back its Pumpkin Spice product line-up.
Starting September 9, Tim Hortons is celebrating Fall with Pumpkin Spice beverages, Timbits, and a new Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut for a limited time only.
This will be at participating U.S. restaurants.
The full Fall line-up includes:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte is a creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Cap is a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling.
- Pumpkin Spice Timbits® is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior.
- Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze.
- Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut is a pumpkin spice ring donut covered with sweet frosting, topped with vanilla buttercream, graham cracker toppings, and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
