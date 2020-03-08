Tim Hortons nixing cup portion of Roll Up The Rim due to health concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Citing the reason as the “current public health environment,” Tim Hortons has decided to remove the cup portion of its annual Roll Up The Rim campaign.

“Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment,” the chain’s statement said, in reference to the current outbreak of coronavirus.

Instead, U.S. Tim Hortons are switching their focus toward the campaign’s digital elements. More than 1 million prizes will be redistributed this way.

Here’s how it works: Tims Rewards members earn a digital roll when they scan their loyalty card or app after purchasing a qualifying item during the campaign’s four-week period from March 11 through April 7.

Unregistered Tims Rewards members have until April 21 to register their card and reveal their rolls.

Prizes include $1,000 pre-paid gift cards, free coffee for a year and $50 Tim Hortons gift cards.

As this continues, Tim Hortons says the company is making the effort to collect all of the paper Roll Up The Rim cups to make sure they’re appropriately recycled.