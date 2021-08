BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As summer draws closer to an end, Tim Hortons is giving people a chance to win some big prizes.

As part of “Tap. Order. Win!,” customers will have a shot at winning months of free Timbits or coffee with an eligible Tims Rewards scan.

The grand prize is a year of free coffee and two Buffalo Bills season tickets.

“Tap. Order. Win!” will take place through September 14.