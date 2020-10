BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Hortons is making it easier for people to transition to less daylight by encouraging them to get their coffee while it’s dark.

From November 1-8, Tims Rewards members who place an order online or on the app, or scan their card between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. will receive one free dark roast coffee. Any size of coffee qualifies.

The coffee and donut chain hopes the new promotion will help people combat the fall back blues from Daylight Saving Time.