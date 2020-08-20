Tim Hortons offering free coffee, donut to those whose trips to Canada were cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you missed out on a trip to see America’s northern neighbor this summer, Tim Hortons wants to help you get a taste of Canada, anyway.

The chain is offering patrons a chance at a free medium coffee and donut through August 31.

“Tim Hortons owners want to bring a little bit of Canada to our guests who weren’t able to make their trip North this summer. It’s our way to share a small taste of our Canadian heritage,” Ricardo Azevedo, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S., said.

To become eligible for this offer, email your trip cancellation story to TimsUS@timhortons.com, using the email address associated with your Tims Rewards account.

Once the email is reviewed, the free donut and coffee offer will be added to the sender’s account.

This offer is limited to the first 10,000 responses received. More information can be found here.

