Tim Hortons welcomes autumn with Pumpkin Pack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the first day of autumn, and with it comes a new pumpkin-themed package from Tim Hortons.

Fittingly called the “Pumpkin Pack,” the pumpkin spice bundle includes a pumpkin spice glazed donut, pumpkin spice muffin and pumpkin spice Timbits.

The Pumpkin Pack is free with the purchase of a large Pumpkin Spice Latte. It’s only available through September 28 via the Tim Hortons app or website.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

