Tips for driving in the snowy, icy conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow is coming, and the American Red Cross is ready with some driving tips.

A winter storm warning took effect across western New York Monday at 8 a.m. It’s expected to last through 6 a.m. Tuesday and bring nearly a foot of snow in some places.

Here are tips for driving, courtesy of the Red Cross:

Fill the vehicle’s gas tank and clean the lights and windows to help you see.

Pay attention to the weather forecast. Before you leave, let someone know where you are going, the route you plan to take, and when you expect to get there. If your car gets stuck, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

If you have to drive, make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snow plows.

Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses will freeze before roadways.

If you end up getting stuck in the snowy or icy conditions, here are more tips from the Red Cross on what to do: