Tops’ annual JDRF Sneaker Campaign begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is helping raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The annual JDRF Sneaker Campaign is underway. Paper sneakers, which will be displayed on the grocery store’s walls, are on sale for one dollar each.

Tops officials say they’re proud to stand behind this cause.

“We have seen first-hand the remarkable things that JDRF does, and helping to find a cure, and just helping those with Type 1 diabetes just live day to day with this disease,” Tops’ Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter says.

Tops has been a part of this campaign for 27 years. It runs through August 22.