Tops’ Free Gas and Grocery Campaign to once again support Oishei Children’s Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is kicking off its Free Gas and Grocery Campaign later this month.

Starting October 27, shoppers have a shot at winning a year’s worth of gas and groceries, valued at $10,000.

Buying a $1 ticket will qualify a shopper for the prize. That dollar then goes toward helping Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“At Tops, it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said Frank Curci, CEO of Tops Friendly Markets. “Our support of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much needed care for those in need in our community.”

Last year alone, the Free Gas and Grocery Campaign raised more than $80,000 for the hospital.

Since the campaign started in 2006, more than $1.25 million has been raised.

The campaign will run through November 9.