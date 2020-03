CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops has joined the growing list of stores adding special shopping times for seniors during this pandemic.

Those over 60 years old have the store to themselves each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7:30 am.

This goes for all Tops locations.

Tops officials tell News 4, in these uncertain times they wanted to address the concerns of our most vulnerable population.

The grocery store hopes this gives seniors time and space to get what they need.