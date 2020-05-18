Tops limiting some items to 2 per customer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is setting limits on some items in its stores.

The following items are limited to two per customer, unless otherwise noted.

• Adult Care

• Baby Formula

• Baby Wipes

• Bath Tissue, 4 roll pack or larger

• Big Pack Chicken

• Bleach – 1 container

• Cereal – Four (4) boxes

• Cleansing Flushable Wipes

• Commercial breads and rolls (limit 4)

• Cough & Cold

• Diapers

• Disinfectant Sprays

• Disinfectant Wipes

• Facial Tissue

• Flour – One (1) package per customer. All brands, all sizes.

• Fresh ground beef, pork, chicken, and sausage

• Frozen Vegetables – Four (4) bags

• Hand Sanitizer

• Laundry Detergent

• Liquid Dish Detergent

• Oatmeal

• Pain Remedies

• Pasta Sauce – Four (4) jars

• Peanut Butter

• Rubbing Alcohol

• Sanitary Protection

• Sugar- One (1) package per customer. All brands, all sizes.

Along with this update, Tops says its bulk bin section is temporarily closed.

The company says it is taking daily action to make sure more products are coming into its warehouses and stores.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.