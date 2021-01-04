Tops Markets, Dole Foods reunite for School Learning Garden contest

by: Chelsea Siegal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tops Friendly Markets and Dole Packaged Foods LLC launched the fifth annual Learning Garden contest that will grant two elementary schools in either upstate New York, Vermont, or Northern Pennsylvania a Captain Planet Foundation Learning Garden. The contest begins January 5 and runs until February 28.

Tops shoppers can enter their school for a chance to win by visiting Tops Markets online or the Captain Planet Foundation website and filling out the contest application. Two schools will win a comprehensive Learning Garden complete with lesson kits filled with supplies, a schoolyard garden, fully-equipped garden cooking cart, and strategies for summer garden maintenance.

The Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science to social, studies, math, and language arts. Students benefit by expanding their palates, taste-testing healthy foods, and learning about food origins.

