Tops Markets expands ‘Flashfood’ app; helping shoppers save money and reduce food waste

(WIVB)– You can now get some groceries half off at many Tops Markets in Western New York and it will help save on food waste.

The grocery chain expanded its use of an app called Flashfood.

In the app, you will find a variety of items like produce, baked goods, meats and more that are close to the ‘sell-by’ date.

You can then buy those items half off or better.

Tops expanded the program in the last couple of weeks, shoppers can now use the app at 33 locations throughout Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Last August, Tops tried the app out at six of its stores. From August through December, 1,000 shoppers helped save 30,000 pounds of waste from landfills.

“We were really impressed and saw that a lot of people were interested in using it and so we thought we really needed to make sure more people had access to this.” Kathy Sautter, Media Relations Manager, Tops Friendly Markets

All you have to do is download the free Flashflood app on your smartphone.

Then, pick the store you’d like to shop at and then add the items you would like to buy to your online cart. When you head to the store, go to customer service to get help finding your items in a specially marked fridge.