Tops offering 11 percent discount to current and former military members on Veterans Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Veterans Day, military personnel and their immediate family members can get an 11 percent discount on their groceries at Tops.

Anyone who is looking to get the discount on November 11 must prove that they’re either a veteran, an active duty or reserve member of the United States Armed Forces, or an immediate family member living in the same home.

Tops says that ever since it started offering an 11 percent discount, it has saved veterans and their families nearly $576,000.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” Frank Curci, Tops chief executive officer and chairman, says.