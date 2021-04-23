Tops’ pharmacies taking part in National Drug Take Back Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the DEA, will take place on Saturday.

Tops is reminding people that the grocery chain’s pharmacies are taking part in the day.

“Tops is pleased to be able to offer this added convenience to the community not only on April 24th, but year round. We want to help be a part of the solution. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.” Matthew Hamed, director of pharmacy operations for Tops Friendly Markets

During the last National Drug Take Back Day, which was held in October, more than 31,000 pounds of unused drugs were dropped off across New York. The nationwide total was more than 985,000 pounds.

Here are the New York Tops stores where people can drop off their unwanted drugs on Saturday:

12775 Broadway, Alden

3980 Maple Road, Amherst

3500 Main Street, Amherst

3035 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

2351 Maple Road, Amherst

658 West Main Street, Arcade

352 W. Genesee Street, Auburn

2265 Downer Street, Baldwinsville

390 W. Main Street, Batavia

309 W. Morris Street, Bath

425 Niagara Street, Buffalo

345 Amherst Street, Buffalo

1460 S. Park Avenue, Buffalo

2101 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

1740 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo

1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

700 Thruway Plaza Drive, Cheektowaga

3865 Union Road, Cheektowaga

35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville

5175 Broadway, Depew

4777 Transit Road, Depew

6363 Transit Road, Depew

6914 Erie Road, Derby

3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk

9660 Transit Road, East Amherst

2345 Buffalo Road, Gates

2140 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island

3507 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece

S. 6150 South Park Avenue, Hamburg

1800 Lake Road, Hamlin

999 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit

2300 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca

2000 Washington Street, Jamestown

16 Jon J Wagner Way, Lagrangeville

128 W. Main Street, LeRoy

5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport

7134 Rochester Road, Lockport

11200 Maple Ridge Road, Medina

271 Main Street New Paltz

7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls

301 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda

2401 W. State Street, Olean

6272 Furnace Road, Ontario

3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

6726 Route 9, Rhinebeck

87 East State Street, Sherrill

700 1st North Street, Syracuse

150 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

890 Young Street, Tonawanda

2140 Walworth-Penfield Road, Walworth

355 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca