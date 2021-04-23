Tops’ pharmacies taking part in National Drug Take Back Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the DEA, will take place on Saturday.
Tops is reminding people that the grocery chain’s pharmacies are taking part in the day.
“Tops is pleased to be able to offer this added convenience to the community not only on April 24th, but year round. We want to help be a part of the solution. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.”Matthew Hamed, director of pharmacy operations for Tops Friendly Markets
During the last National Drug Take Back Day, which was held in October, more than 31,000 pounds of unused drugs were dropped off across New York. The nationwide total was more than 985,000 pounds.
Here are the New York Tops stores where people can drop off their unwanted drugs on Saturday:
- 12775 Broadway, Alden
- 3980 Maple Road, Amherst
- 3500 Main Street, Amherst
- 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
- 2351 Maple Road, Amherst
- 658 West Main Street, Arcade
- 352 W. Genesee Street, Auburn
- 2265 Downer Street, Baldwinsville
- 390 W. Main Street, Batavia
- 309 W. Morris Street, Bath
- 425 Niagara Street, Buffalo
- 345 Amherst Street, Buffalo
- 1460 S. Park Avenue, Buffalo
- 2101 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
- 1740 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo
- 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo
- 700 Thruway Plaza Drive, Cheektowaga
- 3865 Union Road, Cheektowaga
- 35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville
- 5175 Broadway, Depew
- 4777 Transit Road, Depew
- 6363 Transit Road, Depew
- 6914 Erie Road, Derby
- 3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk
- 9660 Transit Road, East Amherst
- 2345 Buffalo Road, Gates
- 2140 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island
- 3507 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece
- S. 6150 South Park Avenue, Hamburg
- 1800 Lake Road, Hamlin
- 999 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit
- 2300 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca
- 2000 Washington Street, Jamestown
- 16 Jon J Wagner Way, Lagrangeville
- 128 W. Main Street, LeRoy
- 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport
- 7134 Rochester Road, Lockport
- 11200 Maple Ridge Road, Medina
- 271 Main Street New Paltz
- 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls
- 301 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda
- 2401 W. State Street, Olean
- 6272 Furnace Road, Ontario
- 3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
- 6726 Route 9, Rhinebeck
- 87 East State Street, Sherrill
- 700 1st North Street, Syracuse
- 150 Niagara Street, Tonawanda
- 890 Young Street, Tonawanda
- 2140 Walworth-Penfield Road, Walworth
- 355 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.