BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops is putting limits on how much meat a customer can buy.

Temporarily, the grocery chain says people can only buy two packages of the following items at a time — fresh beef (including ground beef), fresh pork (including marinated pork), and fresh chicken.

It’s not clear how long these restrictions will be in place, but they began on Saturday.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.