Tops reveals top benefactors in “Tops in Education” program

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Tops’ “Tops in Education” program continues, the company says it has donated more than $1.1 million to local schools since 2012.

“As we at Tops strive to help eradicate hunger and improve the quality of life for children we are happy to announce that Tops has donated more than $1.1 million dollars to local K-12 schools over the past eight years, through Tops in Education,” said Kathleen Allen, senior manager of community relations for the company. “This program provides a great value for our customers while helping to provide funding for educational needs in the communities we serve.”

Here are the schools that received the most money in the 2019-2020 program:

Warsaw Elementary-Tiger Support Network – $5,697.95

Newfane Elementary School – $3,442.40

St. Amelia School – $2,365.33

Tonawanda Central PTSA – Fletcher – $1,998.46

Holland Elementary PTO – $1,478.62

There weren’t any check presentations this year due to the pandemic, but the schools still received the money.

In all, more than $161,000 was raised during the 2019-20 school year, surpassing the total of the previous year.

To enroll in the program, click/tap here.