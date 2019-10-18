Trick-or-treating times and events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before you know it, trick-or-treaters will be roaming the sidewalks of your community. If you’re looking for somewhere to take your costumed kid, here are some options:

October 18

Amherst: Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village — Trick-or-Treating – Noon

October 19

Amherst: Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village — Trick-or-Treating – 6 p.m.

Kenmore: Halloween on the Green – Corner of Delaware Ave. and Delaware Rd. – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

October 25

Buffalo: Larkin Square — Truck-or-Treat – 6-9 p.m.

October 27

Buffalo: Elmwood Village — Safe Trick-or-Treating – 1-3 p.m.

West Seneca: Enchanted Path — Veteran’s Park – 6-8 p.m.

October 28

Niagara Falls: Veterans’ Memorial Park — Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30-7 p.m.

Williamsville: Eastern Hills Mall — Mall-O-Ween – 1-7 p.m.

October 29

Amherst: Boulevard Mall — Trick-or-treating – 6-8 p.m.

Buffalo: Halloween on Hertel

October 30

Cheektowaga: Walden Galleria — Galleria of Treats – 2 p.m.

October 31 (Halloween)

Alden – 6-8 p.m.

Amherst – No specific time

Buffalo: No specific time, suggested stop time is 8 p.m.

Cheektowaga – 6-8 p.m.

Elma: No specific time

Kenmore – 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster – 6-8:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls – 4-7 p.m.

Tonawanda – 5-8 p.m.

West Seneca – 6-8 p.m.