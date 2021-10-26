Trick-or-treating times for 2021

Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trick-or-treating is just around the corner! Here are the times when kids can head out for sweet treats in their neighborhood.

Amherst

  • Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will host a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event on October 22 and 23. Each event will go from 2-9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car, but it’s free for Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village members.

Buffalo

  • Trick-or-treating: Recommended cut-off time is 8 p.m.
  • The Buffalo Museum of Science will host “Halloween at the Museum” on October 28 at 5 p.m. Children can take part in family-friendly activities and get free candy.

Cheektowaga

  • Walden Galleria: Galleria of Treats will take place on Thursday, October 28 from Noon to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21. Tickets are available here.

Depew

  • Yard of Terror 2021’s Kids Days will take place on October 24 from 4-7 p.m. and October 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Grand Island

  • Trick-or-treating: October 31 from 4-8 p.m.

Jamestown

  • Trick-or-treating: 6-8 p.m.

Lockport

  • Trick-or-treating: 4-7 p.m.

Middleport

  • Trick-or-treating: 5-7 p.m.

Orchard Park

  • Trick-or-treating: 6-8 p.m.

