Trump endorses Chris Jacobs for NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a series of endorsements Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump shared his support for Chris Jacobs.

Jacobs is running against Nate McMurray for the now-vacant 27th District Congressional seat.

Chris Collins, an early endorser of Trump, was the previous representative of the 27th District. The election that determines who will replace him takes place on June 23.

Here is Trump’s tweet:

Chris Jacobs (@JacobsNY27) will be a tremendous Congressman who will always fight for New York. He is Strong on the Border, our Military and Vets, and the Second Amendment. Chris has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Vote for Chris on June 23! #NY27 https://t.co/LYowAxQqfp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Jacobs responded to the endorsement on Tuesday morning saying:

I am deeply honored to have the support of our President for the upcoming primary election,

and I’m proud to be the only candidate to carry his endorsement for this district. Western New

York needs a conservative leader in Congress to fight for our values, and our President needs an

ally who will help him fight for all Americans as we rebuild our nation, Our President has put his trust in me and knows I am the leader he needs in Washington with him working to get tough on China, secure our borders, and build our economy. I look forward to working everyday to help him accomplish his America First Agenda.” Chris Jacobs

President Trump previously endorsed Jacobs for the Special Election for the 27th Congressional District to fill the duration of the term vacated by former Congressman Chris Collins.

