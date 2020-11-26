Turkey Express bringing thousands of meals to those who are less fortunate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Thanksgiving, the Buffalo City Mission is helping deliver more than 5,200 meals to homes across western New York.

The annual Turkey Express program brings meals to poor or homeless people in the region, as far as Angola.

With the ongoing pandemic, proactive safety measures are being taken, such as the placement of dinners in sealable bags.

“Our staff and volunteers continue to show incredible resolve to help others in a way that prioritizes health and safety,” Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission, said. While this year brings new challenges, we are ready to meet them on behalf of our many neighbors in need. For those who are struggling this season, it is our honor to deliver a gesture of kindness and hope that can help lift their spirits.”