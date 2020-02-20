TV show to be filmed in WNY looking for extras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A TV show to be filmed in western New York is looking for background extras.
“For Nothing” is a fictional look at underground crime and mafia dealings in Buffalo, based on books written by Nicholas Denmon.
Here are descriptions of the types of roles they’re looking to fill:
- Reporters/camera/paparazzi types (preferred age/passing as 30-55 years)
- Italian mobster types
- Rough looking bar regulars
- Bodyguard types
Anyone interested can send their resume and headshots to fornothingbuffalocc@gmail.com.