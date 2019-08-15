Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Two priests placed on administrative leave, Diocese of Buffalo announces

Western New York
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two active priests currently named in lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act have been placed on administrative leave, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced, for investigative purposes.

The priests are:

  • Rev. Paul Nogaro, a pastor in St. Stephen Parish on Grand Island
  • Rev. Msg. Peter Popadick, a pastori in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga

Nogaro and Popadick were first named Wednesday, the first day of a one-year window that the statute of limitations was dropped for survivors of child sex abuse. They were listed by a Niagara Falls law firm along with three others. Of those, two have died, and one is no longer a priest.

Nogaro and Popadick were both accused of molesting students in the 1970s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss