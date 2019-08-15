Two priests placed on administrative leave, Diocese of Buffalo announces

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two active priests currently named in lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act have been placed on administrative leave, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced, for investigative purposes.

The priests are:

Rev. Paul Nogaro, a pastor in St. Stephen Parish on Grand Island

Rev. Msg. Peter Popadick, a pastori in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga

Nogaro and Popadick were first named Wednesday, the first day of a one-year window that the statute of limitations was dropped for survivors of child sex abuse. They were listed by a Niagara Falls law firm along with three others. Of those, two have died, and one is no longer a priest.

Nogaro and Popadick were both accused of molesting students in the 1970s.