U.S.-Canada border closure extended to June 21

(WIVB) — The current closure at the U.S.-Canada border will remain in place for all non-essential travel until June 21.

Public Safety Canada made the announcement this morning on its official Twitter.

the current restrictions for all non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. remain in effect until June 21.

According to officials, the restrictions also apply to travel to Canada from countries other than the U.S. Certain exemptions do apply, Public Safety Canada says.

Congressman Brian Higgins released a statement following the announcement saying he’s disappointed in the decision to keep the border closed for another month.

“It is truly unacceptable at this point to have another 30-day extension with no further exceptions for those vaccinated, no goals or targets outlined to expand crossings, no reciprocal allowances for family reunification, and no plan,” Higgins said. “We have made great strides in fighting the pandemic, and we need to make progress on reopening the border. That is essential to both families that have been separated for way too long and to our binational economies.”

The border first closed to non-essential travel last March at the beginning of the pandemic.