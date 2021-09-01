UB hosts forum on masks before kids return to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Experts at the University at Buffalo are educating the public on face masks in the classroom.

The university hosted a virtual forum for parents before kids go back to school.

Dr. Dennis Kuo says almost all children can safely wear a face mask or a face shield. He’s urging parents to speak with their kids about the best ways to cover the noses and mouths.

“We recommend a model of explaining the mask, asking the child what is comfortable and modeling wearing the mask, and finding out what mask may be comfortable for the child,” Dr. Kuo said.

Kuo says parents should gradually work to teach their kids about wearing a mask and not rush the process.