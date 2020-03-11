Live Now
News 4 at 6

What steps they’re taking: WNY universities, colleges and schools

Western New York
Posted: / Updated:

Local colleges:

High schools:

  • West Seneca is canceling all travel outside of Western New York through the end of April.
  • Clarence suspended all school-sponsored travel to other countries

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss