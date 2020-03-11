What steps they’re taking: WNY universities, colleges and schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--As the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the U.S. economy, most notably sending the stock market on a frightening roller coaster ride, Western New York’s automobile industry—with thousands of jobs linked to it--has so far dodged any ill effects.

In other parts of the nation and the world the auto industry seems to be in limbo. Arthur Wheaton, Director of the Worker Institute at Cornell, points out thousands of auto workers around the world are idled due to coronavirus.