What steps they’re taking: WNY universities, colleges and schools

Local colleges:
- The University at Buffalo is canceling or postponing remaining study abroad programs planned for the spring semester.
- Buffalo State College is extending spring break by a week before moving classes online.
- State University of New York (SUNY) schools are initiating distance learning at all of its branches for the remainder of the semester, after March 19.
- Niagara University is beginning spring break at the end of this week, but will take an additional week off, resuming graduate classes on March 28 and undergrad classes on March 30.
- D’Youville will shift to online courses for undergraduates and graduates alike beginning March 18 and will re-evaluate March 30.
High schools:
- West Seneca is canceling all travel outside of Western New York through the end of April.
- Clarence suspended all school-sponsored travel to other countries