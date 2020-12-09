Up to $2,500 being offered for information on parole absconder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Chavelo Borden.

Borden absconded from his supervision, and is wanted by the New York State Parole Board.

He was on parole for second-degree robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.