VA medical centers, outpatient clinics offering flu shots for veterans

A nurse prepares a flu shot at in Atlanta in 2018. (AP / David Goldman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care can now get a flu vaccine at a number of locations across western New York.

Here are the locations:

Site Flu Clinic Buffalo – 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo 1st floor in room 137E Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinic Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:30pm Buffalo – 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic – no appt needed –

Thursdays, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 from 8:00am-3:00pm in the parking garage. Enter through LeBrun entrance. Batavia-222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinic Building 4/Patio EntranceWednesdays-October 7, 14, 21, 28 from 8:30am-11:30am & 12:30pm-3:00pmSaturdays- October 17 & 24 from 9:00am-1pm Dunkirk VA Clinic-1170 Central Avenue, (716) 203-6474 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic Wednesdays & Thursdays from 8:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm Jamestown VA Clinic-608 West 3rd Street, (716) 338-1511 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic Monday-Friday 1:00pm-4:00pm Lockport VA Clinic-5725 South Transit Road, (716)438-3890 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic Tuesday – Friday 2:00pm -4:00pm Niagara Falls VA Clinic-1300 Pine Avenue, (716) 862-8580 Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic Thursdays, October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm at clinic entrance under awning Olean VA Clinic – 465 North Union Street, (716) 373-7709 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic Fridays, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Springville-231 South Cascade Avenue, (716) 592-2409 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic-Fridays, 11:00am-noon & 2:00pm-3:00pm West Seneca-968 Union Road, (716) 821-7815 Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic-Tuesdays, 1:00pm-3:00pm & Thursdays 9:00am-11:00am.

No appointment is needed for these walk-in and drive-thru events.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.