VA of WNY opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA of Western New York has reached a big milestone with vaccine distribution.

It’s now opening up appointments to all enrolled veterans.

The VA says to date, half of the vets in the system have received the vaccine.

Public Affairs Officer Terry McGuire tells us, that between the hospital’s Buffalo and Batavia alone, they’re able to vaccinate 900 people a day.

VA staff has also been busy, reaching veterans in rural communities.

“Our vaccination process is looked at, not only locally but nationally, as one of the best operations in the country. We did hold the largest rural vaccination clinic again, down in Jamestown New York on February 28 and we’re going to follow up. And we’re really proud of that.” Terry McGuire, Public Affairs Officer, VA of WNY

In the past, the VA has told News 4 they have an advantage when it comes to distributing vaccines.

It has its’s own supply of doses and doesn’t depend on the state for help.

For more information about VA COVID-19 vaccinations, click here.

Enrolled veterans that would like to receive the vaccine should call (716) 862-7868.