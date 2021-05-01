VA WNY Healthcare continues to ensure veterans can get vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA WNY Healthcare System is making sure veterans continue to get their vaccines.

The VA hosted this pop-up clinic at the Packard building on Main Street Saturday.

Because of the Save Lives Act signed into law last month, all veterans, their caregivers, and spouses are eligible to get the vaccine from the VA. But the clinic was about getting the shot into those from under-served communities.

The COVID-19 vaccine coordinator says the distribution of the vaccine is the largest effort of its kind, since polio.

COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator Sean Lindstrom told us, “To be able to provide this life saving vaccine and to see thing opening things back up and people, the tears in some of our veterans eyes and have said I have been able to see my grandson in a year and now thanks to this I can reunite with my family, its been incredible rewarding work.”

The hospital system teamed up with FeedMore WNY and Resurrection Life Church for Saturday’s clinic.

Vets who came down for the shot also walked away with non-perishable food.