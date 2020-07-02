Veggie Van getting ready to make comeback in Western New York

(WIVB)–A mobile food market in Western New York is getting ready to make a comeback.

The “Veggie Van” brings fresh fruits and veggies to families who might not have access to them.

The mobile market will kick things off next Wednesday at the Lackawanna Senior Center at 10 a.m.

The van will also be parked outside of Our Lady of Victory Services and the Lackawanna Municipal House.

They’ll be there every Wednesday until September 23.

They will also make stops in Niagara Falls every Thursday starting next week at Saint John De Lasalle on Buffalo Avenue, Kalfas Elementary School, and Carolyn’s House.

This will go until July 30.

Officials say last year they delivered more than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to families in our area.