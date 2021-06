(WIVB) — People from Western New York know that the “Shout Song” is a standard at any Buffalo wedding reception.

Well one couple took their Bills fandom to a whole new level.

While the “Shout Song” was playing the bride, Liz, decided to jump through a folding table.

We’re told this wedding took happened in Chaffee and Liz is from East Aurora.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Van Horn.

Thanks to Mike Gallagher for the video!