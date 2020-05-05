Virtual workshops will offer advice on financial health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) is planning to hold a couple of free virtual workshops on financial health.

They will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 6, 1 p.m. – Protect Your Financial Health During the Pandemic

Thursday, May 14, 12 p.m. – Protect your Financial Health During the Pandemic — Special Workshop Just for Veterans In Partnership with the Veterans One Stop Center of WNY/Sponsored By Bank of America

Here are the topics the workshops will cover:

Economic Stimulus Checks

Unemployment Benefits

Community Resources & Benefits

Mortgage Relief Options

Student Loan Payment Options

Car Loans & Credit Card Payment Options

Protecting Your Credit Score

Emergency Budgeting Tips

To sign up for one of these workshops, send an email to cccs@cccsbuffalo.org.

Since March, CCCS has been providing free financial checkups, too. Call (716) 712-2060 or visit CCCS’ website if you’re interested in one.

