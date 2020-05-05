1  of  2
Virtual workshops will offer advice on financial health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) is planning to hold a couple of free virtual workshops on financial health.

They will take place on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, May 6, 1 p.m. – Protect Your Financial Health During the Pandemic
  • Thursday, May 14, 12 p.m. – Protect your Financial Health During the Pandemic — Special Workshop Just for Veterans In Partnership with the Veterans One Stop Center of WNY/Sponsored By Bank of America

Here are the topics the workshops will cover:

  • Economic Stimulus Checks
  • Unemployment Benefits
  • Community Resources & Benefits
  • Mortgage Relief Options
  • Student Loan Payment Options
  • Car Loans & Credit Card Payment Options
  • Protecting Your Credit Score
  • Emergency Budgeting Tips

To sign up for one of these workshops, send an email to cccs@cccsbuffalo.org.

Since March, CCCS has been providing free financial checkups, too. Call (716) 712-2060 or visit CCCS’ website if you’re interested in one.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

