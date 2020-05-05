Virtual workshops will offer advice on financial health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) is planning to hold a couple of free virtual workshops on financial health.
They will take place on the following dates:
- Wednesday, May 6, 1 p.m. – Protect Your Financial Health During the Pandemic
- Thursday, May 14, 12 p.m. – Protect your Financial Health During the Pandemic — Special Workshop Just for Veterans In Partnership with the Veterans One Stop Center of WNY/Sponsored By Bank of America
Here are the topics the workshops will cover:
- Economic Stimulus Checks
- Unemployment Benefits
- Community Resources & Benefits
- Mortgage Relief Options
- Student Loan Payment Options
- Car Loans & Credit Card Payment Options
- Protecting Your Credit Score
- Emergency Budgeting Tips
To sign up for one of these workshops, send an email to cccs@cccsbuffalo.org.
Since March, CCCS has been providing free financial checkups, too. Call (716) 712-2060 or visit CCCS’ website if you’re interested in one.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.