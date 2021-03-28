Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment: camaraderie, help your community, on the job training

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The month of April is volunteer firefighter recruitment month and the firefighters at the Main-Transit Fire Department in Amherst have been working hard to drum up some recruits.

“membership in the volunteer fire service has been dwindling in these past decades and it’s getting harder and harder to recruit new members, so any chance we get we’re going to get the word out,” said Scott Saxer, president of the Main-Transit Fire Department.

On the job training is one of the perks of the job.

“There’s no experience needed to become a firefighter,” said Bradley Sprague, chief of the Main-Transit Fire Department. “We take anybody in the community that wants to come and partake in a bigger organization, helping their family members, neighbors, and we will train you from the ground up from basic firefighter classes, to advance firefighter, to leadership classes, and then specialty classes such as hazmat or rescue.”

Also, the department has put an increased focus on diversity. The department has about 68 active members and about 10 percent are women.

“Every day is a challenge, every day is something new,” said Jennifer Boyle firefighter and EMT. “There are things I’ve never seen before, there are things I’ve done 15 to 100 times. The training here is fantastic. You learn something new everyday.”

https://www.recruitny.org/

http://www.mtfd.com/index.php/about-us

https://www2.erie.gov/fire/index.php?q=fire-departments

https://www2.erie.gov/fire/index.php?q=i-want-be-fire-fighter