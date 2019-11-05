Voters with disabilities offered free rides to polls in many local counties

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — In five local counties, Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) is making sure people with disabilities are able to get out and vote.

The family of agencies is offering free rides to polling places in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties on Election Day.

This is being done through WNYIL’s transportation branch, Independence Express.

From 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (excluding Noon to 1 p.m.), drivers can take people to their voting place, and then back to work or home.

Those who are interested can email transportation@wnyil.org with the rider’s name, address, phone number, polling place (with address), information on whether a wheelchair will be used and number of people coming with the voter (maximum of three riders at a time). First choice of time to go to the polls is also requested.

Anyone looking for a ride can also call Christian at (716) 836-0822 ext. 108.

If a high number of requests come in, they will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.