Walk-up job fairs happening at all Price Rite locations on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Price Rite is hosting a job fair on Thursday, and you don’t need an appointment.
Part-time and full-time positions are available, including those in management. They’re having on-the-spot interviews from 2-6 p.m. at all locations.
MORE | Find Price Rite stores here.
