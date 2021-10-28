Walk-up job fairs happening at all Price Rite locations on Thursday

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Price Rite is hosting a job fair on Thursday, and you don’t need an appointment.

Part-time and full-time positions are available, including those in management. They’re having on-the-spot interviews from 2-6 p.m. at all locations.

MORE | Find Price Rite stores here.

