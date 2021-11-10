WATCH: Angela DiRosa talks about recognizing gambling addiction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, we spoke with Angela DiRosa, program manager of the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center.
She spoke about recognizing addiction in a conversation with News 4’s Jacquie Walker. To reach the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center, call (716) 833-4274.
