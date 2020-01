AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)--If you have ever thought about installing solar panels on your roof, but the cost was just too much the State of New York is now offering a program that offers the benefits of solar without the panels, or even owning your home.

It's called "Community Solar" and officials say customers can save as much as 10 percent on their electric bills. Since the savings is accomplished through billing, homeownership is not necessary.