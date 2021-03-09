WATCH: Schumer shares potential economic impact of American Rescue Plan on WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from Manna @ Northland in Buffalo, Sen. Charles Schumer spoke about how much money from the American Rescue Plan could be coming to western New York.
Watch Schumer’s conference in the video player above.
by: Evan AnsteyPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from Manna @ Northland in Buffalo, Sen. Charles Schumer spoke about how much money from the American Rescue Plan could be coming to western New York.
Watch Schumer’s conference in the video player above.