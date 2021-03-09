WATCH: Schumer shares potential economic impact of American Rescue Plan on WNY

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from Manna @ Northland in Buffalo, Sen. Charles Schumer spoke about how much money from the American Rescue Plan could be coming to western New York.

Watch Schumer’s conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss