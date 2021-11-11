WATCH: Wake Up! team shares stories of veterans in their families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Veterans Day, people across the United States are giving thanks to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got to learn a little more about the family members of our morning team who served in the military. Watch the video above.

