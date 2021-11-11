BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Veterans Day, people across the United States are giving thanks to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got to learn a little more about the family members of our morning team who served in the military. Watch the video above.
MORE | Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts
Latest Posts
- Buffalo VA reminds veterans of services to help those who are struggling
- Software development company looking to come to Buffalo, hire locals
- WATCH: Wake Up! team shares stories of veterans in their families
- Route 75 in North Collins dedicated in honor of a World War II veteran
- Allegany County will not offer Test to Stay option
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.