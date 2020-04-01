Wegmans donating $623,000 to FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is donating $623,000 to FeedMore WNY.

“At Wegmans, one of our highest giving priorities is providing food for people at risk of hunger. The best way to do this is by supporting local food banks that can provide food directly to people in need,” Wegmans’ Buffalo Consumer Affairs Manager Michele Mehaffy said. “Given the unknown duration and overall impact of this crisis, we wanted to help immediately, and we will continue to support our partners and adapt as needed.”

If you’re wondering where the $623,000 figure came from, it’s based on the amount that was donated by customers during 2019’s Check Out Hunger campaign in Buffalo-area stores.

The 2020 campaign is currently ongoing.