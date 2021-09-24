Wegmans hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics throughout fall

(WIVB) — Western New York Wegmans locations will host drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall.

They’ll begin this weekend at these Wegmans’:

Saturday, September 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wegmans, 370 Orchard Park Road West Seneca, NY 14224

Sunday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m . Wegmans, 675 Alberta Drive Amherst, NY 14226

According to Wegmans, people participating will remain in their cars while the pharmacy team administers the vaccination. There is also no need for an appointment or prescription, and in most cases, insurance covers the fee.

Wegmans also says the flu shots are available for ages two and up, and the senior dose is available while supplies last.

The store asks customers to bring their prescription drug cards to the clinic, and customers not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks while receiving their flu shot.

The flu vaccine will also be available at all Wegmans Pharmacies during “normal business hours.” Wegmans says drive-thru events will take place as weather permits.

For information on future flu shot clinics, click here.