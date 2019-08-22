Wegmans ranks best among supermarket pharmacies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is earning high marks again, this time for customer satisfaction.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Pharmacy Study ranked Wegmans Pharmacy “highest in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies.”

And this isn’t a first for the Rochester-based chain. It’s the second year in a row that Wegmans reached the top.

Based on a 1,000 point scale, Wegmans scored 915. Results are based on more than 12,000 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription during the three months before the May-June survey period.

“These are remarkable results that demonstrate the importance of the trusted relationships our dedicated and caring pharmacy employees have built with our customers,” said John Carlo, Wegmans’ senior vice president of pharmacy. “I am proud and very grateful for all they do to make a difference.”

Supermarket pharmacies seem to keep customers happy more than other kinds too.

They received an overall satisfaction rating of 871, which is higher than the overall ratings for chain drug stores, mass merchandiser pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.