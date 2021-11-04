Wegmans ranks No. 1 on Best Workplaces in Retail list for 6th consecutive year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has been ranked No. 1 in the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Retail, according to Fortune Magazine, and Great Place to Work.

Wegmans officials say this is the sixth consecutive year that Wegmans has ranked No. 1 on this list.

“The family feel across our company defines who we are at Wegmans, and continues to help us earn this special recognition,” says Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “We are extremely grateful to our people for all they do for each other and our customers. This award means the world to all of us.”

According to Wegmans officials, the best workplaces in retail stand out for creating “great workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics.”

“The Best Workplaces in Retail have used the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire much needed change in the industry. These companies pivoted to new ways of working while putting the health and safety of their employees and customers first,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

Wegmans is currently hiring for positions throughout the company ranging from customer service to managerial positions. For more information or to submit an application, visit jobs.wegmans.com.