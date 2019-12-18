Wegmans recalling gingerbread cakes due to unlisted allergen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is recalling their 3-Layer Gingerbread Cakes since egg is not listed on the allergen statement.

The cakes come in sizes of four ounces, 11 ounces and 38 ounces. Here’s how to identify them:

Large 38oz Cake 77890-43972

Mini 11oz Cake 77890-43973

4oz Slice 77890-45380

The cakes may be returned to the service desk for a full refund.

More information can be found by calling Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663. Hours to call are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.