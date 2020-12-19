Wegmans teams up with FeedMore WNY distributing 1,200 holiday meal boxes across the area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Wegmans is teaming up with FeedMore WNY to get food to people in need for the holidays.

For the first time ever, the two are providing 1,200 holiday meal boxes this year.

Each pack comes with the essentials. They including ham, stuffing and potatoes.

Distributions are happening throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

“We’ve done what we can to help. We wanted to make sure so many families can get a meal this year for the holidays. We’ve never done anything in December, we’ve never done anything this time of year.” Michele Mehaffy, Wegman Spokesperson

FeedMore says it hopes to make these distributions an annual tradition and offer holiday food boxes in the years to come.