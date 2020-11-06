Wegmans to install live outdoor cameras at busiest stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans has released an update on how stores will be kept safe during the holiday season.

One of the notable changes is the installation of live outdoor cameras at Wegmans’ highest-traffic stores. With these, customers will be able to go online and see how busy certain stores are.

Local stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen the next day at 6 a.m.

MORE | See Wegmans’ full safety update here.

