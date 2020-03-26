Wegmans to install shields between cashiers, shoppers at registers

1  of  3
by: WSYR, News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR/WIVB) — Wegmans will be installing plastic shields between the cashier and shoppers in the checkout lines at all of its stores over the next several weeks.

The pharmacies will also have these barriers.

“We don’t have a timeframe, but considering we have 101 stores, this is a few thousand registers throughout our company,” Wegmans’ Buffalo Consumer Affairs Manager Michele Mehaffy says.

Plans are underway to install these as concern grows over human contact when buying groceries. There is no word yet on when exactly these shields will be installed.

