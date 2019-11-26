Governor announces Wegmans donates Thanksgiving food for hundreds across NY

NEW YORK (via WETM) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York State is partnering with Walmart, Wegmans, the National Supermarket Association and the Community Service Society of New York this Thanksgiving Week to help deliver holiday food to more than 35,000 people statewide.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity not just to reflect on our values of gratitude and service to others but also to act on those values,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “This partnership will provide thousands of families across the state with a warm meal to enjoy. I encourage every New Yorker to take time today to reflect and find a way that they can give back this week and throughout the holiday season.”

Rochester-based Wegmans donated meals to feed over 1,900 New Yorkers in Western and Central New York, and New York City, where it just opened in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Navy Yard supermarket donated holiday food for 500 NYC residents.

As the nation’s largest grocer, last year alone, Walmart donated more than $50,000 across the state of New York in cash and in-kind donations in the fight against hunger. Donations by Walmart helped feed over 30,000 people.